Irene (Magel) Braune, 90, of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Live Oak Nursing Center surrounded by family members.
Irene was born August 6, 1931, in the Lenz Community in Karnes County to Henry and Hattie (Rokohl) Magel. She graduated from Three Rivers High School and married the man of her dreams, Albert Braune, on October 24, 1950. She was a faithful member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and worked many years in the office helping the secretary get ready for Sunday worship services. She was a homemaker where her “home sweet home” welcomed many family and friends of all ages. Nana, known by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was a loving and caring grandmother who loved cooking and baking for them and spoiling them with her famous homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. She enjoyed camping and boating at the lake, checking her black angus cattle and bowling for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Hattie Magel; and her husband of nearly 60 years, Albert Braune, in 2010.
Left behind to cherish fond memories of their mother include two sons, Roger (Carla) Braune and Russell (Karen) Braune, both of Ray Point; and her two daughters, Sherry (Tommy) Dugger of Three Rivers and Shirley (Mike) Younts of Ray Point. She was also blessed with nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Mae White of George West.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers followed by a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be Monday, June 6, at 10 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Rev. George Rahn officiating.
Irene will be laid to rest beside her husband, Albert, in the Ray Point Cemetery.
Pallbearers will beDale Braune, Joshua Braune, Colby Braune, Curt Braune, Cameron Younts and Taylor Braune.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home