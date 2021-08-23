Israel Cruz, 62, went in peace to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 19, 2021. He was lovingly surrounded by his family at their home in Three Rivers, Texas, at the time of his passing.
Israel, known as “La Honey” Cruz, was born April 19, 1959, in Three Rivers to Dora (Chavera) and Marcos U. Cruz. He was a 1978 graduate of Three Rivers High School and married the love of his life, Maria Dora Saenz, in Three Rivers on August 31, 1988. He was a faithful and active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a valued employee of the Valero Refinery for 41 years.
Israel loved music and singing karaoke. He was always looking to deal or trade with his friends, and he knew no strangers. If he wasn’t singing, he was probably making you laugh. He loved spending time with his family and friends and especially with his grandkids which were his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marcos U. Cruz, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Survivors include his wife of almost 33 years, Maria Dora Cruz of Three Rivers; mother, Dora C. Cruz of Three Rivers; a son, Eric (Ashley) Cruz of Three Rivers; a daughter, Megan Cruz (Evan Klaevemann) of Boerne; grandchildren, Hayleigh Cruz, Tesla Cruz and Kysen Cruz; a brother, Daniel (Angie) Cruz of Beeville; two sisters, Norma (Richard) Tanguma and Jennifer (Estaban) Lucas, both of Three Rivers; his stepmother, Alice Cruz of Three Rivers; numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren; and a host of friends.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 22, at St. George Catholic Church in George West with a Rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, August 23, at St. George Catholic Church. Burial followed at Three Rivers Cemetery in Three Rivers.
Pallbearers were Eric Cruz, Daniel Cruz, Mario Dominguez, Daniel Guajardo, David Saenz Jr. and Evan Klaevemann.
Honorary pallbearers were David Saenz, Maggie Alvarez, Bobby Ruiz, Rene Rocha and Kysen Cruz.
