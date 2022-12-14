James Donald McCumber went home to be with the Lord on December 9, 2022. He was born to Leona Tindol King and Joseph Allen (PeeWee) McCumber on January 5, 1939.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Annie McCumber (Lansford) of George West; his daughter, Margaret Amaro and her husband James Amaro of Calallen; his only granddaughter, Whitney Atkinson and her husband Darren Atkinson of Bluntzer; only grandson, Jamon Amaro, whom he called “Buster”; his two great-grandchildren, Luke-Riley James and Peyton Reese Atkinson; his sister, Sybil Hughes of Smithville; his brother, Michael Trbula of George West; as well as numerous family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lisa Gayle Kalisek; his sister, Betty Williams of Mathis; his brother, John Thomas McCumber of Mikeska; and J.J (Pat) Patterson of George West.
Donald grew up in the Mikeska hills and was raised by his Grandmother Margaret Tindol and his Uncles Orion and Thad Tindol. As a young boy, he would prowl around Mikeska with his brother John, play games dodging tree limbs while riding in the back of the truck and help his uncles with the farm and the cattle.
At the age of 17, Donald entered the oilfield where he spent many of days and nights out on locations as he worked his way up to a tool pusher. After an on-rig site accident left him with an unforgettable limp in his left leg, he retired in 1993.
In his younger days, Donald spent a many of days fishing the Nueces River. He loved to dance to good ol’ Country music and would holler if a good Spanish song would come on. He always enjoyed a good game of washers at any family gathering and he was a good washer player.
Donald was a cattleman, on most days he could be found riding around the McCumber Ranch with Mama (Annie) counting and checking the cattle, putting out hay, fixing a fence or shredding the pastures. Some days he would be seen in town drinking a cup of coffee with Charlie at Snider’s Auto Parts, or a quick trip to the post office. He was the funny man, he always liked to cut up and make a joke and get a laugh. He had a wonderful laugh. He loved to make trips out to Eagle Pass and hit that spin button on a slot machine.
During his later years, Donald continued his work on the ranch with his favorite dog “sister” in the front seat of his old Dodge checking on his cattle and his favorite pack mule Geraldine. Anytime he would lie down to rest you would find him playing his Sudoku book. At night he sat in his favorite recliner and watched either bull riding, the rodeo, Gunsmoke and recently Yellowstone. He loved to watch the Houston Astros and the Dallas Cowboys, and he always kept up with high school football and baseball.
Through the history of the McCumber family, no one was ever called by their real name, they always had a nickname for someone, and Donald went by many names: Do Boy, Uncle Donald, The Duck, James Donald and Daddy but his grandkids and great-grandkids knew him as Grandaddy. He loved his Tiger Lilly (Whitney) and Buster (Jamon) with all his heart; and when he became a Great-Grandaddy to his Luke who he called “Luker Duker” and Peyton who he called “That Girl” his heart grew bigger and softer. We may have had a small family, but it was big to our Grandaddy.
Our family would like to take a moment to remember a very special person to our family, J.J. Pat Patterson. Pat was our family. Pat and Donald spent a many of days together, trips back and forth to San Antonio, pulling slots in Vegas, working cattle, hunting, and maintaining the ranch. When Pat passed away in 2000, his generosity made sure Annie, Donald and their family were taken care of. These two cowboys are now reunited in the pastures of heaven.
Donald had many friends in his life, so many unforgettable memories and stories for everyone to reminisce about for many years to come. Although we are heartbroken that he is gone we are thankful for the memories and time we had with him here on this earth. We know we will all see him again one day.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 16, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 17, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial will follow in the Gussettville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jamon Amaro, Darren Atkinson, Jake McCumber, Joseph McCumber, Jones Lansford Jr. and Christopher Henicke.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Snider, John T. McCumber, Jr., Robert McCumber, Carie Tullis, Luke-Riley Atkinson and James Amaro.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home