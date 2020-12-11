James Earl Wheeler, Jr., age 91, was born June 20, 1929 in Pleasanton, Texas, and died peacefully at the Ranch near Tilden on December 8, 2020.
J. Earl was a Rancher who loved his family and friends. He was a loving father and a role model to many. He loved his cattle and loved family gatherings with all the cousins.
J. Earl attended school in Tilden and then his senior year at T.M.I. San Antonio. He went to Uvalde Junior College for one semester and then transferred to Texas A & I Kingsville where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
J. Earl was also well known as Joe to his fellow workers and family. He volunteered and joined the U. S. Airforce and after training at Lackland AFB was sent to WAFB in Cheyenne Wyoming, where he served in the accounting office until his discharge. On his return to Texas, he took a job with Whitey Cement Company in Three Rivers, Texas, were he met his future wife Wilma Jane Rathke.
J. Earl (Joe) is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Wheeler and Gladys Snowden Wheeler.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane (Rathke) Wheeler, one son, Warren Wheeler, daughters, Jo Ann Wright and Susan Wheeler (Bill) Blodgett, grandchildren Cole Jearl Wheeler (Amanda), Sterling Blodgett, Brooke Blodgett, Morgan Blodgett, Guyanne Wright (Jerry) Elsik and Dawsie Wright (Michael) Meek, great-grandchildren, Marley Blodgett, Sawyer Blodgett, Emmie Wheeler, Janie and Christian Scott, Joseph and Sydney Meek, Daniel Meek, Sean Elsik and Josh Elsik, also a sister Jackie Naylor, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joe was a member of Tilden Baptist Church and Tilden Lion’s Club from the 1950’s to present. He also served on the McMullen County I.S.D. school board for approximately 30 years, along with serving many years on the S.W.C.D board while helping to start the Underground Water board.
Pallbearers for Joe are James Naylor, Stoney Naylor, Jim Naylor, Paul Peeler, Rodney Shepherd, Jim Wheeler, Jamie Donnell, John Moon and Jim Teal. Honorary Pallbearers are Curtis Hicks, Herman Rathke, Michael Meek, Jerry Elsik, Dewey McTee and Ford McTee.
Services for Joe will be on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Tilden Community Center, located at Rodeo Arena, Tilden, Texas, viewing will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with services starting at 2:00 pm, followed by interment at Hilltop Cemetery.
In Lieu for flowers, please send donations to the Tilden Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 212, Tilden, TX 78072.
