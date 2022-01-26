James “Jim” Milton Keese, age 86, of Three Rivers, Texas passed away peacefully on January 22, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on February 24, 1935, in Medina, Texas to James F. and Eva Grace Keese. Jim was a member of First Baptist Church of Three Rivers, Texas where he served as a deacon. Jim had a Masters of Education from Sam Houston University in Huntsville, Texas and served as Superintendent of Schools in Yorktown and Three Rivers, Texas. He began his teaching career in Kingsville, Texas ISD teaching Industrial Arts. Jim believed everyday was a gift from God and he enjoyed spending time doing activities he loved such as traveling, spending time outdoors and being active in his church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Laurance G. Keese.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Jane Anne Keese (Sellers); his brother, Bob Keese (Kathryn), sisters Janice Coughran and Betty Smith (Charles).
The family will receive condolences on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m. at Chamberlain Cemetery in Kingsville, Texas with Bro. Bob Hobbins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Three Rivers.