James Lee Richter, 70, passed away unexpectedly April 28, 2023 at his home in George West, Texas.
Born on May 9, 1952 in Beeville, Texas, James, known by many as Jimmy or Buffalo, lived a life full of hard work and determination. For most of his life, you could find Buffalo behind the wheel hauling all sorts of things across Texas and beyond. When he was not on the road, Jimmy was tending to the cattle and land he called home in George West. He was a man of few words, but his presence and work ethic spoke volumes.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Richter; his mother, Mary Richter Hoelscher; a sister, Kathryn Steffens; and a brother, Bobby Richter.
He is survived by his daughter, Molly Richter Beeler of Oregon; his sister, Mary Susan Richter of Comfort; his brother, Billy Richter of Del Rio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Buff’s life will be determined at a later date.
Rest in peace, Buffalo. Your legacy will live on in the memories and lives of those who loved you.
