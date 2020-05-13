Remembering the life of Marnie Johnson.
On Friday, May 8, 2020, James Marion Johnson III (Marnie) passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to Louise and Marvin Johnson in Beeville, Texas, on May 24, 1928, and was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Mary.
Marnie married Mary Adele Rogstad Johnson on September 8, 1950, and together they raised four daughters: Beverly Suzanne Amyx of University Place Washington; Barbara Lyn Williams of George West, Texas; Robin Wynne Johnson of George West, Texas; and Kimberly Louise Wood and husband Mike of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. His beautiful grandchildren are Nik Amyx, Malcom Williams, David Williams, Monica Poole, Justin Williams, Travis Johnson, Michael Wood and Johnathan Wood, and he has 10 wonderful great-grandchildren.
He graduated from George West High School and went on to study at Texas A&I University. Marnie served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from the Celanese Chemical Plant in Kingsville, Texas, after 35 years of service. His passion was ranching, and he spread his love for the outdoors and hunting with all of those around him. He was a member of the Methodist churches in Bishop and George West. Marnie was an energetic participant in the Lions Club serving as the “Tail Twister”. In addition, he thoroughly enjoyed the laughter, tales, news and gossip of his coffee group at the Dairy Queen.
Marnie will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Graveside services were held at the George West Cemetery on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Marnie Johnson. Flowers can be sent to his home address: 805 Houston Street, George West, Texas 78022.
