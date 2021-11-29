Jane Rosebrock Pugh, 78, of George West, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, surrounded by her children and grandchildren and long-time family friend Monsignor Doug Fater. Jane was born October 27, 1943, in Beeville to John Bernard and Myrtle Nell McKinney Rosebrock.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Pugh; and sisters, Tessie James and Mary Garcia.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include her son, William F. (Micha S.) Pugh Jr. of San Antonio; daughter, Charlotte P. (Bill) Norton of San Antonio; sisters, Myrt Bocquet of Beeville, Tx and Johnnye (Jack) Jameyson of Flatonia, Tx; brothers, Dee (Debbie) Rosebrock of George West, Bob (Linda) Rosebrock of Buda, Tx and Jim (Bethany) Rosebrock of Belton, Tx; grandchildren, Beth (Harrison) Kurtz of Austin, Tx, Drue Norton of New Bern, NC, Foster (Alex) Pugh of Houston, Tx, Michaela Pugh of Houston, Tx, Trevor (Grace) Pugh of San Antonio, Tx and Brock (Ashlyn) Pugh of San Antonio, Tx; and great-grandchild expecting from Trevor and Grace Pugh; brother-in-law, Lamar James of George West, Tx; sisters-in-law, Martha (LT) Davis of George West, Tx and Ruby Pugh of George West, Tx; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jane was a woman of immense strength and resiliency, with a sharp wit and generous heart.Throughout her life, Jane’s many hobbies included birding, ranching, gardening and reading. Above all else was her love of her children and grandchildren and Catholic faith. She created many fond and lasting memories and life lessons for them all. She was known to have taught each grandchild to drive on the backroads of Live Oak County when they were barely able to see over the steering wheel.
Jane was a retired school teacher, leaving her mark on the world by touching the lives of many students in all of the places she lived.
Jane and Bill moved throughout South Tx and the Texas Gulf Coast going where Mobil Oil sent them. With each move, Jane would find a new job in a new school making new friends along the way that she still cherished today. Of the many places they lived, their favorite was Edna, Tx and they bought land hoping to settle down there one day but that was not to be. Jane lost the love of her life when Bill lost his battle with cancer in 1986 and she never fully recovered from that loss.
Jane was a Master Gardener and a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
Visitation was held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 26, at the Pugh residence with the Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 27, at St. George Catholic Church. Burial followed at the Gussettville Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Drue Norton, Foster Pugh, Trevor Pugh, Brock Pugh, Harrison Kurtz and Pat James.
In lieu of flowers, the Family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to St. George Catholic Church, 304 Crockett St., George West Texas 78022.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home