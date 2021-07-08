Janet Elizabeth Canfield of Fredericksburg passed away on July 1, 2021, at the age of 77. She was born to John “Jack” Stradinger Jr. and Jane Howard Stradinger in Wharton, Texas, on September 10, 1943. She married Thomas Hale Canfield on February 13, 1965, in Bellaire, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas H. Canfield of Fredericksburg; son, Thom Canfield and wife Melany of Mason; daughter, Catherine Sherman and husband Scot of San Francisco California; sister, Judy Reeves of Austin; and 7 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Jane Stradinger; son, Ted Canfield; brother, John Stradinger; and sister, Jean Sullivan.
A memorials service took place on July 7, 2021, at 11:00 am in the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. In Fredericksburg, Texas. Honorary pallbearers were Chose Life Sunday School Class, Prayer Shawl Ministry.
Memorials may be made to Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, Hill Country Memorial Hospice, George West Cemetery Association or the charity of your choice.