Janie Inez (Smith) Ward, 84, of Tyler, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Janie was born December 31, 1937 in Three Rivers, Texas to Lila Eugenia (Stroud) and John Elmer Smith. She graduated from Three Rivers High School and was a member of Manchaca Baptist Church. She met Norman Albert Ward in 1958 and they were married on April 5, 1959 in Three Rivers. Janie’s happiest moments were being surrounded by her large family, and God and family were most important in her life. She lived her life accordingly, the example of her kind, loving and caring soul she illustrated daily was felt by all who knew her. Fly high, Momma, we love you.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lila Smith; her husband, Norman Ward in 2010; four brothers, Johnny Smith, James Smith, Homer Smith and Marvin Smith; and two sisters, Mary Nell (Smith) Witt and Geraldine (Smith) Reynolds.
Those left to cherish fond memories include her daughter, Connie (Jim) Ansley of Whitehouse; a son, Dale Ward of Liberty Hill; and five grandchildren, Hunter Ansley of Whitehouse, Brent (Kelly) Ansley of Fort Worth, Kalen Ansley of Whitehouse, Chase Ward of Lubbock and Holli Ward of Liberty Hill; and a sister, Onita (Sonny) Watson.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with Pastor Pat Traxler officiating. Burial will follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chase Ward, Brent Ansley, Hunter Ansley, Kalen Ansley, Steve Watson and Robert Smith.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home