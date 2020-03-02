Jerry Dale Glick of Alice, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, in a Corpus Christi hospital. He was 82.
Mr. Glick was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 24, 1938 to George Glick and Opal Bell (Voss) Glick. He married Dorothy Rodgers in Alice on March 18, 1958. The couple was married 54 years and to this union was born five daughters. Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Navy and retired as Formation Tester for Dresser-Atlas. He was a Baptist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Opal Glick; and his wife, Dorothy Glick.
Left to cherish wonderful memories of their beloved father include his five daughters, Pamela Gurney of Colorado, Karen Secrest of Humble, Cindy (Johnny) Dick of Colorado, Sharon (Earl) Snelling of Three Rivers and Darlene (Kle) Harless of Pawnee.
He was also blessed with 16 grandchildren, Eric (Lydia), Jessica (Kevin Meiners), Kevin, Justin, Jordan (Megan), Jason, Christopher (Ashley), Dustin, Aaron (Jessica), Misty (Kevin Conard), Brandi (Russell Thompson), Shelly (Brian Perez), Kameron (Angelica), Kollin (Maegan), Kindle (Cody Lopez) and Kailey; 31 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers with the funeral service at 3 o’clock. Rev. Pat Traxler will officiate.
Burial will follow at the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Dick, Kameron Harless, Russell Thompson, Aaron Dick, Kollin Harless, Brian Perez and Justin, Jordan and Jason Secrest.
