Jewell Fae Crowe went to be with the Lord on Jan. 19, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was 93.
Fae was born on May 11, 1928, in Richey County, West Virginia, to Burt and Virgie Scadden. She was the oldest of four siblings. After she graduated from high school in 1946, she moved to Vanderbilt, Texas to work for Mobil Oil Company. It was there that she met and married William Eugene (Gene) Crowe in 1949. They were blessed with five children. They also lived in Edna, Premont, and George West, Texas. Gene passed away in 1996.
Fae was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her two brothers, Bill Scadden and Jim Scadden.
She is survived by her sister, Zula May “Dutch” Simmons of Hebron, Ohio, her five children: Mickey (Mindy) Crowe of College Station, Beckey (Jerry) Sirus of Parachute, Colorado, Debey (Tim) Bennett of Kingsville, Ted Crowe of Odessa, and Jim (Judy) Crowe of Corpus Christi. Mammaw was so proud of her nine grandchildren: Tim (Misty) Bennett of San Antonio, Darrell (Laurel) Crowe of Dayton, Ohio, Michael (Erin) Bennett of Glorieta, New Mexico, Kevin (Laura) Crowe of Cypress, Cindy (Patrick) Skjelstad of Iowa Park, Laura Grace of Houston, David (Amanda) Sirus of Grand Junction, Colorado, Lauren Crowe of San Angelo, and Tyler Crowe of Corpus Christi. She is also survived by her 14 great grandchildren.
A special thanks to Brookdale Senior Living in Corpus Christi and Hospice Nurses on Wheels for the loving care they provided Mammaw in her later years.
Graveside services were held Saturday, January 29, 2022 in Luling, Texas.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.