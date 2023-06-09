Jimmie Corwin Harrod of Oakville, Texas, a one-of-a-kind legend and a rare diamond, a gem that was so appropriately his birthstone, passed away after battling multiple illnesses at a hospital in Waco, Texas. Jim went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, just two weeks after his 84th birthday.
Mr. Harrod possessed more courage, compassion, integrity, strength, and determination than anyone with such a gentle, loving, and kind soul is usually gifted. A self-made man who accomplished all he set out to achieve...the right way...or no way at all (as his father taught him). His many accomplishments, along with his contagious smile, genuine laughter, and dependable, focused, and motivated personality have all made him an unforgettable, and well-respected force and part of many people’s lives.
Jimmie was an avid outdoorsman. In fact, he patiently taught many adventuresome nature lovers how to be better outdoorsmen/women and stewards of God’s land. He loved nothing more than enjoying nature, fishing, hunting, rendezvousing as an early pioneer with his muzzleloader, coonskin cap, tepees, and participating in chuckwagon open-fire completions (winning two prestigious awards).
April 20, 1939, just outside of Oakville, TX, marked the birthplace of Jimmie to his loving parents, Jim and Ruby (Ross) Harrod. He was also welcomed by older brother, Wood Edgar Harrod, maternal grandparents Willie Edgar and Mary Morn Ross; and paternal grandparents Woodster and Marinda Harrod.
Jimmie’s first formal education began in Oakville’s two-story schoolhouse, and then transferring to George West ISD, graduating in 1957. After completing high school, he attended and graduated from Southwest Junior College in 1959. In this same year, he married Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Brown on June 26, 1959.
Some of Jimmie’s accomplishments over the years include the following:
He earned his baseball letterman in high school and continued to excel in baseball at Southwest Texas Junior College in Uvalde, TX, where his batting average was an exceptional 280. This record, along with being a fierce second baseman, led to his discovery by a Chicago White Sox scout who wanted Jimmie to try out for the team. However, Jimmie’s father did not approve of the lifestyle of professional ball players, so Jimmie was not given the opportunity to try out for the team.
Due to his work ethic and integrity, Jimmie was selected by merit through a contact of the dean at Southwest Texas Junior College to work for the FBI in the fingerprint tracking department. Jimmie declined this offer since his young wife, Betty, did not want to move to Washington, D.C. because the distance was too great from her mother. Still, he was pursued so strongly that the FBI gave him five years to reconsider the offer and continued to contact him several times over those years.
Jimmie worked three jobs at a time to support his young family. One of those jobs was working for the highway department in Uvalde, starting out as a tractor operator and mower, thereby proving himself and eventually moving to George West and becoming the foreman of the Live Oak County Highway Dept. To show how fairness oriented his life, Jimmie took it upon himself to break racial barriers by choosing and hiring the first Hispanic straw boss in South Texas to work by his side.
In 1974, a Texas Beautification Award was offered by Lady Bird Johnson. In hopes of winning this award, Jim (as he liked to be called) sent his men to various counties to collect bluebonnet and tiny Indian paintbrush seeds These seeds were planted along the roads of Live Oak County...and thanks to him, you see the descendants of these same plants along the roadsides of his precious county today. All of this tedious seed planting paid off because Jimmie was presented the TX Highway Beautification Award by the most impressive Lady Bird Johnson in September of 1974. Jimmie was one of only five highway department foremen in the entire state of Texas to be a recipient of this award. And of course, as you can see in the picture, he was the most handsome one of all!!
During the prehistoric Loma Sandia Native American campsite and cemetery excavation just north of Three Rivers, discovered while surveying for the new construction of Interstate Highway 37, Jimmie was recognized for his part in the pristine oversight of this infamous discovery. Mr. Harrod was honored by Live Oak County Honorable Judge Jim Huff and historian Richard Hudson for his meticulous handling of this delicate endeavor that exhumed over 200 human skeletal remains as well as many artifacts.
In 1996, he retired from his beloved highway department.
Mr. Harrod is survived by his two daughters, Sondra (Robert) Payne and Janis (Ron) Yuhas; his grandchildren, Quirt (Lindsey) McClendon, Connor and Jarrod Yuhas; greatgrandchildren, Lucas and Ezra Eagle, and Rydley McClendon; sisters-in-law, Belane Harrod, Nola Bradley, and Kathy Brown; brothers-in-law, J.D. Brown, David Brown, and Ed Bradley; Chandra (Justin) Garvin, Garrick Payne; Camron, Jordan, Wesley, and Spencer Sheffer; brother-in-Christ Pastor Pat Traxlor; and numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He is preceded in his passing by his wife, Betty; sons, Michael and Mitchell Harrod; brother, Wood Edgar Harrod; granddaughter, Heather McClendon Eagle; parents, Jim and Ruby Harrod; father-in-law, George K. Brown, mother-in-law, Kizzie Brown; brother-in-law, George M. Brown; and sister-in-law, Lisa Brown Smith.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM at the Brush Country Cowboy Church on I-37 S., George West. Burial will follow at the Oakville Cemetery, Oakville. A reception at the Community Center in Oakville following the burial. Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
Jim was an unforgettable mentor to countless employees and anyone who spent a few hours or minutes with him. He was an avid and life-long learner with an impeccable memory who loved to share his knowledge of American and Texas history, plus any other interesting or practical knowledge with others. As much as he loved to tell stories, from tall tales to historical information, his fortunate audiences loved to listen, spellbound, for as long as he could talk-which was always a long time!
Many of Jimmie’s family and close friends have already passed on ahead of him and while they are sharing a gloriously wonderful reunion in Heaven, we are here, missing him more than words can describe. He leaves a void that can never be filled, yet an example we will be honored to follow.