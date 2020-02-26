Jimmie P. McGee, of George West, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in a George West nursing home following an extended illness at the age of 80.
Jimmie was born to Monard and Alma McGee in Paris, Texas on April 16, 1939. He married Bette L. Wolfe on Feb. 25, 1959 in Rockport. They were married four days short of 61 years. He worked for many years as the Service Manager at a local car dealership. Jimmie was on the board of Story Fest and was in charge of the grounds for 30 years. He was an avid woodworker and pen-maker and a maker of silverware jewelry. Jimmie was known to be mischievous, a big kid, but would help at the drop of a hat. He was preceded in death by his parents; his youngest son, Joe McGee; and a brother, Bobbie McGee.
Jimmie is survived by his wife, Bette McGee; a daughter, Tracey (Randy) Arnott; son, Kenney (Michele) McGee; and a daughter-in-law, Michelle McGee; five granddaughters, Crystal (A.J.) Bondanza, Courtney Arnott, Ashley (Dustin) Witcher, Katie (Cody) Marshall, and Sarah McGee; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan (Eddie) Rankin and Peggy Brooks; a sister-in-law, Judy McGee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in George West beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of floral arrangements, the family request donation be made to the American Cancer Society.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Three Rivers, Texas.
