Sunrise: February 2, 1969
Sunset: February 19, 2022
“De colores, living colors so brilliant and subtle that greet every morning.
That’s the reason I like all the colors that brighten my life with the things that I love.”
It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Joaquin Luna, age 53, of Three Rivers, Texas and Austin, Texas. Joaquin passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Austin. Joaquin was born in Kenedy, Texas to Rafael and Rafaela Luna on February 2, 1969. He graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1987 and from Texas A & M University at Corpus Christi in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He worked long and hard for that degree as he made the daily 70+ mile commute from Three Rivers to Corpus Christi for classes. Joaquin was very excited when he was hired out of college to work for the State of Texas in Austin. Over a greater than 20-year career, he served in several different state agencies as a contract manager and a procurement manager.
It was amazing to witness his knack for starting a conversation with just about anyone. We will miss his bright smile, his gentle soul, and his deadpan humor. It is important for everyone to know also that Joaquin loved to keep things simple – he wore the same old University of Texas beanie every day; he opened his blinds every morning to let the sunshine in; he could not make himself throw away his black leather coat that was so old that the leather was peeling; he loved to recycle and to remind everyone to recycle; he loved colorful flowers and plants; he loved the Christmas holidays; he loved his sister’s arroz con pollo; and he loved music of all genres, especially Tejano and country. Joaquin was a very forgiving and sensitive soul that liked everyone.
The next time that you recycle, think of Joaquin. The next time that you open your blinds to let the sunshine in, think of Joaquin. The next time that you hear an Emilio Navaira or Jose Luis-Orozco song, think of Joaquin. The next time you decorate your Christmas tree, think of Joaquin, and please place a special ornament on the tree for him.
Joaquin is preceded in death by his parents, Rafael and Rafaela Luna, and his sister, Gloria Luna.
Joaquin is survived by his siblings, Carlos Luna of Laredo; Felix Luna (Billie) of Beeville; Raymond Luna (Nelda) of George West; Sylvia Romero (Carlos) of Three Rivers; Mary Carvajal (Michael) of Washington, D.C.; David Luna (the late Dianna) of Three Rivers; Thomas Luna (Lisa) of Karnes City. Additionally, Joaquin is survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, and his longtime best friend and caregiver, Gilbert Hicks of Austin.
Public visitation will be held at Galloway Chapel in Three Rivers on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. The rosary will be held at the same location from 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Three Rivers at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, with Father Ryszard Zielinski officiating. Burial to follow at Loma Alta Cemetery in Kenedy, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Tomas Luna, Raymond Luna, David Luna, Jacob Carvajal, Adam Romero, and Carlos Romero. Honorary pallbearers will be Carlos Luna, Felix Luna, Dylan Rodriguez (godson), and Gilbert Hicks.
The family wishes to express sincerest thanks to all those who formed a special care team for Joaquin over the years. Your dedication and compassion are greatly appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home