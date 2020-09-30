John Barton Dickinson, of Tilden, passed away on September 18, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on December 8, 1935, to James Hubert Dickinson and Josie May (Wheeler) Dickinson.
John is survived by his son, Rutherford Ross Dickinson, and wife Nikki Dickinson; grandchildren, Brayden Dickinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by his wife, Stellene Dickinson; parents, Hugh and Josie Dickinson; and brothers, Jay Dickinson, Keats Dickinson, and G. W. "Bud" Dickinson.
Pallbearers for John will be Justin Dickinson, Lester Dickinson, Ross Dickinson, Roy Lee Koonce, Dave Underwood, and Darrell Merrell, with honorary pallbearers, Brayden Dickinson and Ralph Henry.
A graveside service for John was on Thursday, September 24, 2020, starting at 10:00 am, at Hilltop Cemetery in Tilden, Texas.
Due to the new Executive Order from Governor Abbott, we are asking that everyone wear a mask during the visitation and burial. Anyone wishing to sign the online guestbook, share memories or issue condolences to the family may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
