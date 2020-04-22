John Duval Reynolds of Arlington, TX, departed this world into His Father’s loving arms on Monday, April 20, 2020, following a brief illness, at the age of 90. John was born in Devine, TX to James Reeves Reynolds and Mary Eunice (Cunningham) Reynolds on October 1, 1929. He married Frances Geraldine (Smith) Reynolds June 5,1955 in Three Rivers, TX. He worked as an electrician for NAS Corpus Christi and NAS Dallas until he retired in October 1995. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.
John enjoyed spending time with his family traveling and camping and designing and building model airplanes with his grand kids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances Geraldine (Smith) Reynolds; a brother, James Reynolds; and a sister, Maryola (Reynolds) Snoga.
John Duval Reynolds is survived by son, Wayne L. Reynolds; daughters, Judy G. (Reynolds) McGuire and Sue A. (Reynolds) Yanez (Lonnie Yanez); two granddaughters, Erin McGuire and Colleen McGuire (Jordan) Whyte; four grandsons, Ryan P. McGuire, S. Brendan McGuire, Stephen R. Yanez (Berenice) and Matthew Q. Yanez (Dawn); and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at the Three Rivers Cemetery with Chaplain Paul Reedy officiating. Those attending are asked to adhere to the social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19.
“A special thanks to the Encompass Hospice team, Bani RN, Lynn RN, Chaplain Paul Reedy, Kerry and Myra and to the all the staff at Avalon Memory Care especially Jay Jay, Missy, Nanah, Ruth and Lachelle for caring for my Dad in his final days.”
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
