John Gary Weber, beloved husband and father, passed away April 23, 2023, surrounded by his family at his home in George West, Texas. He was 90 years old.
John was born Dec. 22, 1932 in Perry, Oklahoma, to John Francis and Dovie (Shea) Weber. He was a 1950 graduate of Lovington High School in Lovington, New Mexico. He joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War from 1953-1955. He achieved the rank of Corporal with the 158th Field Artillery as a Battery Surveyor. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Geology from Oklahoma State University in 1959. On Aug. 8, 1959, he married Patricia S. Dettle in Enid, Oklahoma. John worked in oil and gas exploration as a Surveyor and a Geophysicist. They lived all over the United States while working in the oilfields. As a Geophysicist, he worked for Conoco (Corpus Christi, TX, Ponca City, Oklahoma and Oklahoma City), Amerex (Oklahoma City), and Forest Oil (Oklahoma City and Midland, TX - retired). George West was their home for the past 17 years. John was a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus. They were active and faithful members of St. George Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, coaching his children’s sports, playing card games, dominoes and pool.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John “Jack” and Dovie Weber; two sisters, Roxanne Ware and Maxine Fontenot; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Marie Crawford.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Patricia Weber of George West; a daughter, Paula (Philip) Crawford of George West; four sons, Christopher (Kimberly) Weber of Edmond, Oklahoma, Patrick (Karen) Weber of Keller, Texas, Frederick (Kimberly) Weber of Edmond, Oklahoma and Joseph (Emily) Weber of Madison, Wisconsin; and 13 grandchildren, Sarah Crawford Blanton (Brock), Anna Crawford, Brendan Crawford, John Christopher Weber, Paul Weber, Josh Peckio, Gavin Weber, Kristen Weber Atchley (Gabe), Caitlin Weber, Carson Weber, Kamryn Weber, Levon Weber and Pauline Weber.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at St. George Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. George Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. George Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 580, George West, TX 78022
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home