Beloved husband, son, father, brother, grandfather and uncle Johnny C. Ponce, 59, of Orange Grove, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 28, 2020.
Johnny was born March 28, 1961 in Three Rivers to Genoveva (Villanueva) and Luis G. Ponce Sr. He married Diana Ybanez in Dallas on June 11, 1992. He was of the Catholic faith and was employed with the Federal Bureau of Prisons retiring in 2017.
He was preceded in death by his father, Luis G. Ponce Sr.; and a son, Anthony Albert Ponce.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Diana Ponce of Orange Grove; a son, Tino Kay Jr. (Yadira) of Harlingen; two grandsons, Jonathan Alex Kay and Joseph Anthony Kay; his mother, Genoveva Ponce of George West; a sister, Christina Ponce of George West; a brother, Luis G. Ponce Jr. (Kristina) of Pearland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, October 1, at St. George Catholic Church with the rosary recited at 6 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there that evening at 7 o’clock with Father Romeo Salinas officiating.
Pallbearers will be Mac Zapata, David Herrera, Christopher Alaniz, Jesse Valverde, Eric Villarreal and Michael Ross.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tino Kay Jr. and Luis G. Ponce Jr.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
