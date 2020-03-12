Johnny Dean Bedwell, 79, died in Beeville on March 9, 2020. Johnny was a lifelong resident of the Calliham Community which was named after his great grandfather Joseph Thomas Calliham.
Johnny worked as a ranch hand and cartoonist for local newspapers. His cartoons have been featured in The Progress for several years. During his life, he trusted in Jesus and was a member of Calliham Baptist Church. Johnny summed his life in these words, “J.D. Bedwell born 9-15-41 lived a simple life, loved the Lord, worked hard and wore a cowboy hat.”
Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, Johnny D. Bedwell and Georgia Calliham Bedwell of Calliham and his brother William Michael Bedwell of Gladewater.
He is survived by his nephew, John Michael Bedwell and niece, Roxanne Warren; cousin’s, David Calliham, Travis Calliham, Janice Brown, Jim Bates, Cary Semar and Dale Semar.
Graveside services for Johnny will be held at the Calliham Cemetery on Saturday, March 14 at 10:00 a.m.
Services are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.