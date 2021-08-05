Jose Soilo Gonzales, Jr., 88, of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Arden Place in Beeville.
Jose was born September 10, 1932, in George West to Jose Soilo Gonzales Sr. and Catalina (Torres) Gonzales. He married Adelaida Martinez on March 9, 2012, in Sandia, Texas. He was a Catholic by faith and was employed as a diesel mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, numerous brothers and sisters and a stepson, Xavier Gonzales.
Survivors include his wife, Adelaida Gonzales of Beeville; children, Arturo Gonzalez, Cynthia Gonzalez and Angelica (John) Leal of Beeville; stepchildren, George (Diana) Gonzales Sr. of Laredo and Sara (Kelly) Doege of Granbury and Joseph Gonzales of Sandia; grandchildren, Jason Gonzalez, Jennifer Gonzalez, Celest Leal and Cesceli Leal; and numerous step-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville with a Rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Doege, Joseph Gonzales Jr., Robert Stewart, Claudio Mancias, Kevin Stroud and Devin Tapia.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home