Joseph Rex Lewis, 82, of George West, Texas, passed away November 12, 2020.
Rex was born January 29, 1938, in Freeport, Texas, to George Stephen and Thelma Exine (Cobb) Lewis. He graduated from Brazosport High School in Freeport in 1957, and joined the Navy serving four years. He served on the USS Rowe and USS Bigelow. After his military service, Rex moved to Rockport, Texas, where his parents and sister were living. He went to work for Caspary & Wendell, running crew boats and supply boats to rigs off the coast of Texas and Louisiana. Rex met Avanelle Joy Hamblin in Rockport, and they were married on April 27, 1963.
In 1965, he went to work for Atlantic Richfield Co. (later Arco Oil & Gas Co. which then it became B.P.) until he retired in 1999. He worked in Aransas Pass, Freer, Refugio and George West.
Rex was active in the First United Methodist Church in George West where he served as an usher and greeter. He also served as a Boy Scout leader, Little League coach for the Apaches and served one term on the George West City Council. He also attended an Emmaus Walk which enriched his spiritual life. He was a member of the Emmaus Reunion Group at church. Rex loved to fish and hunt. He and his sons did a lot of both together and also with friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, George, Tommy and Benny; a sister, Joyce Gaines; nephew, Dennis Rex Lewis; brother-in-law, Howard Kinsey; sisters-in-law, Melba Lewis and Rosa Faye Hunt.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Joy Lewis; sons, David (Vickie) Lewis and Bobby (Michelle) Lewis; three grandchildren, Riley (Angela) Lewis, Emily (Eric) Napier and Cameron (Jeff) Cherry; sisters-in-law, Gladys Lewis and Wilbern Terry Kinsey; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 5, at the George West Cemetery with Rev. John Cochran officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in George West or to a favorite charity.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
