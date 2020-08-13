Joyce LaNell Lamprecht Smith of Three Rivers, Texas entered eternal rest on August 11, 2020, at the age of 79.
She was born in Three Rivers, Texas on January 8, 1941, to Robert and Viola Lamprecht. After graduating high school, she went to work at USAA in San Antonio. She met the love of her life and married Homer Ray Smith on June 17, 1961. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and volunteered in the church office for more than 20 years. She was a strong woman of faith and loved her church family.
She was the most giving and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh. She was the rock of the family, and family was everything to her. She held a special bond with everyone.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Viola Lamprecht; brother, Robert Dale “Bobby” Lamprecht; and sister, Lorita “Rita” Lamprecht.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Homer Ray Smith of Three Rivers; children, Ray Smith of Three Rivers, Texas, David (Shauna) Smith of Spring, Texas, and Robert (Ginnie) Smith of Three Rivers, Texas; six grandsons; and seven great-grandsons. She was outnumbered with all boys.
Pallbearers: (grandsons) Justin Smith, Josh Smith, Jason Smith, Jacob Smith, Travis Smith and Matthew Smith, (nephew) Charles “Chuck” Hahn Jr. and (nephew) Marvin Smith Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
The funeral service will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Ray Point Cemetery.
Due to the current CDC guidelines and State of Texas restrictions, wearing a face mask is mandatory.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
