Joyce Pawlik Russell, more affectionately known as “MeMaw” by family and friends, 82, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, in Tyler.
Joyce was born September 29, 1939, in Live Oak County to Anton and Tillie (Burda) Pawlik. She graduated from Texas A&I in Kingsville, TX and married Wilburn C. Gideon right out of college. She married Jerry Russell on April 4, 1971.
Joyce was an elementary teacher at Beeville and George West, then finished her career at Grand Saline ISD where she taught from 1972-2000. She had a passion for helping and caring for others.
Joyce’s true pride and joy was her family. She loved them fiercely, as they loved her. She was compassionate, humble, affectionate, kind, warm and loving. She was a joy to be around and selflessly put others first. She spent a lot of her time in the kitchen cooking delicious meals for her family. Everything always tasted better at MeMaw’s, especially her delicious chocolate pound cake. She was tender hearted and always had a smile on her face and a listening ear. MeMaw loved to share stories and visit with family and friends and conversations often turned into life lessons. Her laugh and smile were contagious and would always brighten your day. Her passion was spending time with her grandkids. A day at MeMaw’s included watching blue birds, running around the pasture, jumping haybales, sleeping on a pallet and eating something sweet, sometimes even before dinner. So many cherished memories were made at MeMaw’s that will never be forgotten. She would always leave you with a warm hug and a “love ya kid.” She made everyone she encountered feel special and loved and was truly one of a kind. MeMaw will be dearly missed by all.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Tillie Pawlik; husband, Wilburn C. Gideon; two sisters, Margaret Brown and Valeria Parrish; and three brothers, Everest Pawlik, Daniel Pawlik, and Edward Pawlik.
Left to cherish Joyce’s memory are her husband, Jerry Russell; children, Cindy Surber, Robert (Mary) Gideon, Russell (Cheryl) Gideon; grandchildren, Keith Surber, Gunnar and Tanner Gideon, Cheyenne and Cash Gideon; great-granddaughter, Terreallyn Surber; and siblings, Georgia Mae Morris, Jimmy (Janet) Pawlik, and Bobby Pawlik.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, December 4, at St. George Catholic Church in George West, TX with a Rosary to be recited at 12:30.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Special selections will be provided by Barbara Bednorz.
Burial followed in the St. George Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Keith Surber, Gunnar Gideon, Tanner Gideon, Cash Gideon, Wayne Pawlik, Keith Pawlik, Garret Pawlik and Dwayne Pawlik.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
On December 9, a memorial visitation will be held at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be donated to any breast cancer charity.