Three Rivers - Juan Angel Briseno, age 43, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in a Corpus Christi, Texas hospital following a short illness. He was born in Beeville, Texas on August 14, 1978 to Juan Garza and Velma Briseno. He completed high school and attended college before joining the work force. He was a project manager with painting and sand blasting.
Survivors include his wife Maria Christina Briseno of Three Rivers; his three daughters, Andrea Angel Briseno, Victoria “KoKo” Briseno (Jonathon Turner)and Nadia Briseno, all of Three Rivers; his mother, Velma (Victor) Cardenas of Three Rivers; his sister, Evangelica (Alberto) Rodriguez of Three Rivers; and his grandmother, Maria Chabera Gutierrez (Pablo) also of Three Rivers along with numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles that love and will miss him dearly.
The family has honored Angel’s wishes and at this time there is no service scheduled.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.