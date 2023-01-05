Judy (Baker) Earwood passed away January 2, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones.
Judy was born at Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio, Texas to JB Baker and Gladys June McCaskill on June 16, 1956. She was a graduate of Miller High School.
She is survived by her siblings, Scotty Baker, Donna Hodge, and Susan Sustaire (Roger); her children, Keith Benavides (Lily), Heather Benavides (Ryan), Rebecca Williams (Daniel), Jessica Rieger (Andrew) and Tamara Daniels (Josh); her grandchildren, Morgan Benavides, Keith Benavides Jr., Evelyn Williams, John Esquivel, Susan Esquivel, Staci Avery, and Jordan Rieger.
She is preceded in death by her father, JB Baker; mother, Gladys June Fullam; and husband, Phillip Earwood.
Judy loved life and loved to be with her family and friends. She loved gardening and helping out with services for her church. She was a loving daughter, mother, and friend. She was very loved and will be dearly missed.
Services will be held at the Brush Country Cowboy Church on January 9, 2023 with visitation from 10-11 and service 11-11:45. Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the Brush Country Cowboy Church.
Pallbearers will be Keith Benavides, Roger Sustaire Jr., Keith McHugh, Mark Baker, Keith Benavides Jr., and Dustin Thomas.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home