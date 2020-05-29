Judy Kennon Lockhart was born on June 1, 1944, probably in Gorman, Texas. Her father, Joe Kennon, was in the filling station business in Gorman.
She passed away on Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020.
Her father, Joe Kennon, her mother, Virginia Gray Kennon, and her husband, Jerry Lockhart, preceded her in death. Jerry died in 1996.
She is survived by her sister, Etha Virginia Kennon, currently in a care home in Mathis.
Joe was an avid fisherman. Sometime in the early 50’s, the family moved to Port Aransas and Joe became a fishing guide, one of the best in Port Aransas.
After surviving many hurricanes, the family moved to George West. Judy had known Jerry Lockhart in Port Aransas, so when he moved to George West, their relationship grew and they were married.
They built a home near Joe and Virginia and were great gardeners. Jerry passed away about 20 years ago.
Judy and Etha loved music and were members of the church choir at First Baptist Church in George West. Etha injured her foot about six years ago and moved in with Judy. They lived there together until Etha recently developed serious dementia.
These sisters loved keeping up the property with the riding mower and watching old TV series. They enjoyed making ceramics and had a large kiln at the house. And everyone knows that they loved cats. They also were avid George West Longhorn football fans and attended all the games until they were no longer able to.
Members of First Baptist Church helped them in many ways over the last 20 years.
Judy loved being married. In fact, she chose Jerry many years before they were married and she enjoyed telling her friends that she would marry him.
The family will have a private memorial service sometime in the fall.
