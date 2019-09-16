June (McCaskill) Baker Fullam, 88, of George West, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Mrs. Fullam was born June ll, 1931, in Mission to Edwin McCaskill and Jaunita Laughlin. She attended school in Calallen and retired as a bank teller from Corpus Christi National Bank. She was dedicated to her church, was a volunteer at the VFD of Swinney Switch and Lady’s Auxiliary. She also worked at the Mathis Public Library. She loved reading, traveling, sewing, arts and crafts, volunteering, bowling, baking and hosting events.
She was preceded in death by three brothers.
Survivors include two siblings, Hal McCaskill and Sarah McCaskill; four children, Scotty Baker, Donna Hodge, Susan Sustaire and Judy Earwood; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Brush Country Cowboy Church with Pat Traxler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation or the Brush County Cowboy Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
