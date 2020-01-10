Karen Diane Dobbs, 67, of Three Rivers, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home following an extended illness.
Mrs. Dobbs was born Aug. 14, 1952, in Independence, Kansas, to Eleanor Rose (Cox) and James Oliver Evans. She was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnny Dobbs; a brother, Michael James Evans; and a sister, Pat Dewberry.
Survivors include two children, Chris (Kristina) Sbabo of League City and Casey (Norma) Sbabo of California; four stepchildren, Bryan (Rachel) Dobbs of South Carolina and Tony Sbabo, Louie (Elaine) Sbabo and Bobby Sbabo, all of California; eight siblings, Sandra Yandell of Arlington, Rick Evans of Austin, Steve Evans of Lampasas, Rex Evans of Pflugerville, David Evans of Georgetown, Scott Alan Evans of Three Rivers, Terry Evans-Seeno of California and Mark Evans of Seattle; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
