Kenneth Eugene Richards, 80, of Three Rivers, TX, passed away March 3, 2023, at Angel Bright Hospice, Corpus Christi, TX.
Kenneth was born in Geneva, IL, to Clyde and Marjorie Richards on April 15, 1942. He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy as a Radio Operator/Morse code communications from 1959 to 1963. He went on to become a welding inspector for Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CBI) for 40 years. After retiring, he moved to Three Rivers, TX from Marion, IA. He was involved in many hobbies: reading, military vessels, woodworking, fishing, and an aviation enthusiast. Kenneth held a private pilot’s license for many years back in the 70’s and enjoyed participating in the traditional “Fly-In-Breakfast” events.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his son, Scott Richards; father, Clyde Richards; mother, Marjorie Richards; and sister, Janet Lester.
He is survived by two children, Randy (Margaret) Strnad of Marion, IA, and Sherry (Robert) Nelson of Masonville, IA; sister, JoAnn Seidel of Belle Rive, IL; six grandchildren, Spencer Strnad, Hunter Strnad, Elizabeth Chapman, Grace Richards, Zackery Richards and Maddison Richards; great-granddaughter, Ellie; and nieces and nephews.
Inurnment will be Friday, April 14, 2023, at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, TX at 2:00 p.m.
Memorials may be given to Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, TX.
His family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude and thanks to his neighbors, friends, the staff at CareLinx, Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville/Corpus Christi – Shoreline, and Angel Bright Hospice, the Patriot Guard Riders of South Texas, and Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.