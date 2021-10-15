Kenneth “Kenny” R. Walpole Jr., 1971-2021
Kenneth “Kenny” R. Walpole Jr., 50, of George West, Texas, died on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in San Antonio. Kenny was born June 24, 1971, in Floresville, the son of Nancy (Hons) and Kenneth Walpole Sr.
Kenny attended high school in Mathis and George West. He began his career in mechanics with the city of George West before working for Ronnie Stendebach’s, then Don Ferrell. He shifted into management with Bottom Line Services in George West, prior to his arrival at Performance Top Drives & Custom Hunting Rigs in Three Rivers, where he was able to incorporate his love of hunting into his work.
Kenny married the love of his life, Refugia “Kookie” Hasette. They celebrated 10 years of marriage in February.
He is survived by his wife, Refugia (Hasette) “Kookie” Walpole; his sons, Cory Walpole (Clara), Airrez Walpole, and Dyesin Walpole; his daughters, Kendrick Guerrero (Adriahn) and Alexis Walpole, all of George West; his grandchildren, Koopar, Benjamin and Korahline; his brothers, Sheldon Walpole (Kimberly) and their daughter, Lyla, and Gary Walpole and his daughter, Rae Ann; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. Kenny also had 4 Godchildren, Elidianna “Elee” Morin, Ero Chapa, Odin Chapa and Danaeris “Dani” Chapa
Visitation was held on Monday, Oct. 11, from 5-7 p.m. in the Brush Country Cowboy Church in George West.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. in the church.
Serving as pallbearers were Rodney Bonham, Rodney Gisler, Gordon LaRue, Matt Lansford, Cory Walpole, Gary Walpole, Sheldon Walpole, and Wally Ham.