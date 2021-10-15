Lafayette “Tres” Moore III was born on Thursday, February 11, 1971, in Falfurrias, Texas. He passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. Parents are L. W. Moore Jr. and Texas Williams Moore.
Survivors are Marnie Rayes of Tilden; his mother, Texas Moore; brother, Ross Moore and wife Chrissy; sons, Mason Moore and Logan Moore; daughter, Makenzie Greenwood; aunts, Dallas Newell and husband Tom, Shianne Ferrell and husband Bruce. He is also survived by great-aunts, many cousins, a world of friends and his beloved horses. He is preceded in death by his father, Junior Moore.
Tres began school at Campbellton Elementary and graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1989. During school and after graduation, Tres worked on several large ranches including the 74 Ranch in Campbellton, The Ladder Ranch in New Mexico and the Escalera Ranch in Fort Stockton for the Lyda family, as well as many other local farmers and ranchers.
Tres was proudly involved in all aspects of his sons’ lives, including Pop Warner Football, Baseball League, Brush County Youth Rodeo, Texas High School Rodeo, college rodeo and many years of Atascosa County Livestock Show. Tres was also proud of his daughter’s achievements, graduating magna cum laude, volleyball, cheerleading, show lambs and now, radiology school.
Tres could fix and drive anything. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He developed an intense love for team roping along the way and was involved in the sport throughout his life, right up to the arena in the sky.
Visitation: Hurley Funeral Home Wednesday, October 13, from 2-9 p.m. The family was present from 5-9 pm.
Service: Hurley Funeral Home Thursday, October 14, at 10 a.m. Burial: San Miguel Cemetery
Pallbearers: Shad Herron, Trey Alegria, Silver Carnevale, David Garcia, Matt Gillett and Chuck Fretwell
Honorary pallbearers: Amador Aguilar, Nixon Dillard, Cole Lamb, Kurt Loeffler and Ryan Porter
Contributions in memory of Tres may be sent to: Brush Country Youth Rodeo Association or Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund.