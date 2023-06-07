Larry Lee Miles was called home Friday morning June 2nd 2023 at the age of 91 while resting at home on the Miles family ranch.
Larry was the son of Emmett and Maggie Miles. He was born at home on the Miles family ranch June 24th 1931. Describing his early days Dad wrote Pretty soon I came along with an older brother and a younger sister and we grew up barefooted and wild looking most of the time. The kids went to a one room school house that Grandpa Emmett built on the ranch. After HW16 was paved south from Jourdanton they finished school in Tilden. Larry attended Texas A & M for 1 year before deciding that his dad knew a lot more about the real and practical side of ranching.
He was drafted into the Army in March 1952, training at Camp Roberts, California. In June of 1953 he married his one and only sweetheart, Lily Pearl Jordan of Falfurrias, and she was with him as he finished his army service at Camp Polk, Louisiana.
The young couple returned to Texas in March of 1954 and soon started their own ranch on land Grandpa Emmett let them use. They bought a tiny house in Alice and had it moved to the ranch. Dad wrote We were in the terrible drought of the 50’s then but I borrowed and scrounged enough money to buy 100 cows anyway...it was tough for the next three years or so. During those years things were not made easier by the birth of 3 children Linda, Larry Jr, and Chuck, also barefooted and wild looking.
Larry cleared some land for fields and farmed for many years but always preferred working with cattle.
As the children grew so did the tiny house. Larry was a skilled carpenter and eventually managed to add on in every direction from the original house. He enjoyed wood working as a hobby and built the majority of our furniture in the early years. Later he crafted lovely jewelry boxes and other items made of mesquite and various native woods for family and friends.
Mom and Dad were both active in the First Baptist Church of Tilden. Dad taught Sunday School, served as a deacon, and worked with youth groups. They also traveled the state as lay ministers, sharing their testimony and making many life long friendships.
Larry is survived by his daughter Linda, son Larry Jr, daughter-in-law Kim and grandsons Logan and Ethan. Also his sister-in-law Mary Miles, niece Ginger Niemietz, nephews Tomas, Bubba and Richard Shelton and George Jr. and Michael Miles.
Preceding him in death were his loving wife of 68 years Pearl, son Chuck, brother George, sister Helen and her husband Tom Shelton.