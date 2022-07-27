With heavy hearts, the family of Laura Anne Salazar announces her passing on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio. She was 46.
Laura was born November 6, 1975 in Beeville to Jim and Blanche (Lundquist) Alaniz. She was a 1994 graduate of Three Rivers High School and pursued a teaching career upon earning a Bachelor’s Degree from Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi. She married Thomas Duane Salazar in Pawnee on January 28, 1995 and the couple made their home in Three Rivers. A beloved elementary teacher, Laura captured the hearts of so many students and teachers alike at Three Rivers ISD, having taught 10 years in Three Rivers and five in Beeville. She enjoyed reading, gardening, teaching and supporting her students in extracurricular activities and loved her cats.
Mourning the loss of their loved one include her husband of 27 years, Thomas Duane Salazar of Three Rivers; her children, Nicholas Amado Salazar and Alicia Renee Salazar, both of Three Rivers; her parents, Santiago “Jim” Alaniz and Blanche Alaniz, both of Pawnee; her sister, Gina Alaniz (Felix) Longoria; three adopted grandchildren, Athena Knight, Lilliana Patlan and Faustino Patlin, all of Three Rivers; as well as numerous friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at St. George Catholic Church in George West with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Interment will follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be George Muniz, Ronnie Aguirre, Michael Saenz, Sid Smith, Ruben Salazar and Joe Hernandez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Stroleny and Eddie Ruiz.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home