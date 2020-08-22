LeeRoy Saldiva, 53, of George West, Texas, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020.
LeeRoy was born October 24, 1966, in Three Rivers to Pedro Saldiva and Senaida (Gonzales) Saldiva. He was a 1986 graduate of W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi. He married Cherokee Strong on April 29, 1995, in George West. He was a parishioner of St. George Catholic Church and was employed in the oil field industry. He enjoyed dancing, music, the Jaguars football team and working in the oilfield. As a devoted father, LeeRoy loved his children dearly. He lived a simple life and was passionate about spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Senaida Saldiva; and a niece, Margaret Ann Guerrero.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Cherokee Saldiva of George West; his father, Pedro Saldiva of George West; a sister, Sandra Luera of George West; a brother, Carlos (Terri) Saldiva of George West; two daughters, Cheyenne Saldiva and Dakota Saldiva, both of George West; a son, Lee Roy Saldiva Jr. of George West; nephews, Pedro Luera, Jonah Guerrero, Nathaniel Alaniz and Diego Rodriguez; and nieces, Karla Saldiva, Crimsyn Strong and Emerald Strong.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, August 24, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West and 5 to 7 p.m. at St. George Catholic Church with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, at St. George Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Pedro Luera, Robert Lee Gonzales, Richard Lee Gonzales, Juan Carbajal, Jonah Guerrero, Joe Adam Garza, Arturo Banda Sr. and Andrew Casas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nathaniel Alaniz and Diego Rodriguez.
Galloway & Sons George West Chapel
