Leon Leonard “Buddy” Hollan, Jr., 84, of George West, Texas, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Live Oak Nursing Center.
Buddy was born March 9, 1938, in Beeville, Texas to Lois Imogene (Foley) and Leon Leonard Hollan, Sr. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and on Dec. 5, 1963, married the love of his life, Kathryn Gayle Lauderback in George West. He was baptized in the Methodist Church and was employed with Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company in the oil and gas industry. He loved bareback riding, fishing, hunting, arrowhead hunting, woodworking and dancing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Leon Hollan, Sr.; a sister, Mary Zudie; and a son-in-law, Richard Beall.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Kathryn Gayle (Lauderback) Hollan of George West; three daughters, Kellie Beall, Kathy (Kevin) Kerr and Kandy (Brad) Hennig; two sisters, Lois Buxkemper of San Antonio and Collie Sliva of Devine; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West followed by the funeral service at 4 o’clock with Rev. John Cochran officiating.
Burial will be held at a later date in the George West Cemetery.