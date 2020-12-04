Leonard Lawrence Fluitt, 66, of Clegg, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Leonard was born in San Antonio, TX on July 29, 1954, to Lawrence and Lucille Fluitt. Leonard was reared in Poteet, Texas where he grew up as a member of the First Baptist Church. Leonard lived in the country and learned from his daddy how to be a cowboy and ranch hand. His rodeo career began at the age of four as a member of the Texas Youth Rodeo Association. In 1972, during his senior year of high school, Leonard was awarded the TYRA Sportsmanship award. Leonard continued his rodeo career as a member of the Tarleton State University rodeo team in 1975, 1976, and 1977 where he competed in steer wrestling in the Southwestern Region of NIRA. In 1979, he received his PRCA card and placed in the first round of San Antonio and the next week won a go-round in Houston. In May of that year, Leonard began traveling to rodeos with Doug Hanover, Lloyd Hodges, and Laddie Lewis. In 1979, Leonard earned the title of PRCA Steer Wrestling Rookie of the Year. In 2016, Leonard was inducted into the South¬Central Texas Rodeo Ring of Honor for steer wrestling. Then this year, he was inducted into the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame because of his accomplishments in the arena.
Leonard worked for many years in the oil field industry and made many friends throughout his career. Also, Leonard was extremely proud of being a Master Mason and a Shriner. When his children were growing up, you could find him in the stands at their rodeos, sporting events, and livestock shows. He was very excited to be able to watch his grandchildren at livestock shows in the recent few years. After his career came to an end, he could be found checking his cows or working at the live Oak livestock Auction in Three Rivers.
Leonard’s greatest accomplishments will always be his faith, family, and friendships. He never met a stranger and always seemed to know somebody wherever he went. He is survived by his wife Laurie, daughter Lauren (G.W.) Krasucky, son Robert Fluitt, stepdaughter Leslie (David) Winsauer, and stepson Trey (Serena) Leeton. Leonard adored and was very proud of his 8 grandchildren: Morgan and Macy Krasucky, Paige and Payton Lynch, Lindy and Atlee Winsauer, and Lillian and Laikyn Leeton. Leonard also leaves behind sisters Linda Munson whom he loved to call his “baby sister” and Kim Dallefeld.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joe Ray Shock, sister Becky Hazel, and stepfather Jess Oliphant.
Services will be held at Cowboy Fellowship, located at 561 FM 3350, Jourdanton, Texas, on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 11:00 am, followed by interment at Rutledge Cemetery in Poteet. Texas. Masonic services will be held graveside by Jerry Smith.
Pallbearers are James Mangrum, Jay Edmiston, Dennis Polk, Carl Schumacher, Chester Trees, Paul Schmidt, John Steen, and David Longley. Honorary pallbearers are Lloyd Hodges, Doug Hanover, Donnie McKinney, Bob Livingston, Mike Hudson, Ollie Smith, Tommie Jean Coleman, Ronda May, Mike Jensen, and Terry Reagan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leonard Fluitt Scholarship Fund through Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame at P.O. Box 1384, Stephenville, Texas 76401.
