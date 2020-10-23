Lillie Mae (Menefee) Polozeck, 98, of George West, Texas, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Argent Court of Jourdanton.
Lillie Mae was born November 18, 1921, in Rosebud, Falls County, Texas, to Richard Emmett Menefee and Margaret Pauline (Blakely) Menefee. She was a 1939 graduate of Lott High School in Lott, Texas. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Lillie Mae came to George West in April 1940 to visit her sister, Doris, and shortly afterward, began working at L.S. Morrison & Co. She met Lawrence G. Polozeck in 1944 and their first date was on a motorcycle. They had lots of dates on motorcycles and on September 22, 1945, they married at the Baptist Parsonage in Kenedy, Texas, Karnes County. They quit riding motorcycles in the middle 1950s to increase their chances of living to be a ripe old age. In 1957, they went into the antique car restoration business. They went from the fastest, the motorcycles, to the slowest, the antique car.
After Lillie Mae and Lawrence married, she continued to work at L.S. Morrison & Co. and Lawrence worked at Bartlett Machine Shop. He worked there a short time before going into his own business as a mechanic and garage owner and later as an antique car restorer.
Lawrence and Lillie were members of Alamo A’s Car Club-San Antonio, Texas, Historical Car Cub of San Antonio, Victoria A’s Car Club in Victoria and the George West Cemetery Association.
In 1954, Lillie Mae quit work, and Karen was born in 1955. She continued to be a housewife until she was approached in 1970 to come back to work at L.S. Morrison & Co. She worked there altogether 40 years. She was grocery manager, bookkeeper, clerk and general flunky. She loved people and her job. She retired from there in 1995.
In 1996, Lawrence passed away suddenly which was a great change in her life since they had been married 51 years.
In 2001, she began part-time work at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home. She worked there about 10 years.
Lillie Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Pauline Menefee; her husband, Lawrence Polozeck; three sisters, Lera Adams, Doris Pickett and Betty Ruth Menefee; and a brother, Harold Menefee.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Keith) Esse of Peggy, Texas; grandson, Kevin Wade (Tara) Esse of Boerne; great-granddaughters, Callyn Esse and Cadence Esse of Boerne; a sister, Anna Chappell of Robinson, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 24, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West.
A family graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 25, at Fashing Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Charles Craig, Jimmy Polozeck, Curtis Polozeck, John Ed Holland, Jim Bassett, David Bennett, Rindle Wilson and Lamar James.
Those who wish may make donations to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 506, George West, TX 78022 or Fashing Cemetery, c/o Shirley Jambers, 501 Jambers Road, Whitsett, TX 78075-7007.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
