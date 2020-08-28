Lillie Mae Wieding, 87, of Three Rivers, Texas passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Lillie Mae was born March 13, 1933 in Ray Point, Texas to Henry Wieding and Louise (Friedle) Wieding. She was a faithful member of Our Savior Lutheran Church where she served on the Church Council and was head of the building committee for the church. As president of First State Bank of Three Rivers, Lillie Mae retired after 63 years. She was active in the Three Rivers Garden Club, the Live Oak County EMS Board and served as past president of the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Louise Wieding; two brothers, William and Raymond Wieding; and a sister, Alice Wieding.
Survivors include two brothers, Marvin (Doris) Wieding and Henry (Nancy) Wieding, both of Three Rivers; sisters-in-law, Ruby Wieding and Dena (Tom) Forehand, both of Three Rivers; special friend, Joe Malik of Three Rivers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 28, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Three Rivers.
The funeral service for the extended family will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, with Rev. Norman Sulaica Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Ray Point Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Billy Wieding, Ronnie Wieding, Rodney Wieding, Gary Wieding, Timmy Wieding and Daryl Wieding.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lillie Mae Wieding Scholarship Fund at First State Bank of Texas in Three Rivers or to Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
