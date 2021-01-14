Lilly Corene (Hickman) Kelley, 97, was called home to be with her heavenly Father during the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Corene was born August 19, 1923, in Ryan, Oklahoma, to Porter Jack and Cora Lee (Martin) Hickman. She married Milton Kelley in Richmond, California on February 20, 1943. A resident of George West since 1967, Corene was an active and faithful member of First United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Porter and Cora Hickman; her husband, Milton Kelley; four brothers, Marvin, Martin, Jack and Buford Hickman; and a sister, Mary Nash.
Survivors include two daughters, Carol (Butch) Amaimo of Port Lavaca and Patti Bernal of Beeville; two sons, Ronnie (Carol Anne) Kelley of Yantis and Randy (Barbara) Kelley of Copperas Cove; a sister, Martha Olson of Kingsville; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, January 16, at First United Methodist Church in George West followed by the funeral service at 10 o’clock with Rev. John Cochran officiating. Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Neal Kelley, Kyle Kelley, Jon Amaimo, Johnny Garza, Jason Dumas and Chris Bernal.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.