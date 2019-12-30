Lily Mae Taylor, 59, of Three Rivers, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, following an extended illness.
Mrs. Taylor was born Aug. 4, 1960, in Three Rivers to Luciano and Mae (Cruz) Flores. She was a provider in the home health industry.
She was preceded in death by her father, Luciano Flores; and a brother, Roy Flores.
Survivors include a son, Joshua (Lynn) Eisenbart; two daughters, Savannah (Josh) Cersovsky of Colby Kansas, and Machera Taylor of Three Rivers; her mother, Mae Flores of Three Rivers; five siblings, Gloria Gaspar, Abel Flores and Lydia Rodriguez, all of Three Rivers, and Irma Flores and Hilda Flores of San Antonio; four grandchildren, Trygg Cersovsky, Opal Cersovsky, Kemper Eisenbart and Harrison Johnston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Brush Country Cowboy Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
