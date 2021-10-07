Our sister in Christ, Lily Pearl Miles, was called home Tuesday morning September 21, 2021. She now rests in the loving arms of her Heavenly Father as the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it.
Lily “Pearl” Miles was born Lily Pearl Jordan in Edmund, Oklahoma on April 20, 1930, to Roscoe Abram Jordan and Martha Alice Myers Jordan. Pearl was the second youngest of eight brothers and sisters. The Jordans moved from Oklahoma to a farm outside of Falfurrias, Texas in 1936. Growing up on a farm Pearl learned, at an early age, the responsibilities and devotion of stewardship. Pearl graduated from Falfurrias High School in 1947. She then attended Texas A&I in Kingsville and with the Class of ’51 attained her BA in Music and Elementary Education.
While at home on a summer break from college Lily Pearl met a tall raw-boned young man from McMullen County named Larry Miles. And that’s where their story began, they dated for the remainder of her college years at Texas A&I and while she was teaching in Beeville. During Korea, Larry was drafted and stationed in California, and despite his absence, they faithfully continued their courtship.
Pearl and Larry were married in Falfurrias in 1953 and moved to Louisiana where Larry completed his military service. After the Army, they bought a small house and moved it onto the Miles family ranch in McMullen County in 1954. The small house is still there, it’s just surrounded by much more house. Larry and Pearl started a family in that little house and as the family grew so did the house. They raised three extraordinary children, Linda Lee Miles, Larry Lee Miles Jr. and Charles Amos Miles.
Pearl’s Christian faith played a major role in her life, and she generously shared her faith and Christian convictions with everyone she encountered and more especially with her family and friends. Pearl moved her membership to the Tilden Baptist Church on April 14, 1954, and was an active member of the church for most of the 67 years of her membership, teaching Sunday School, playing the piano and the organ on Sundays and working with the young ladies at Wednesday’s youth group meetings.
In addition to her love of music, Pearl enjoyed arts and crafts including painting, needlework, and photography, and she became very accomplished at each. Between caring for the family, actively participating in church, taking care of the home, and working with her arts and crafts, Pearl also liked gardening and stamp collecting.....in her spare time.
Pearl had many roles in her lifetime, daughter, sister, student, teacher, counselor, but the two roles she cherished most in life were wife and mother, for which she happily devoted her life and from which she drew immense pride, pleasure, and satisfaction. Aunt Pearl’s love touched all our lives, and it is through those cherished memories she shall live on in our hearts and minds forever.
“Hugs are good medicine, one size fits all!,” Pearl Miles.
Pearl is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Larry Miles Sr. of Tilden; her children, Linda Miles of Rockport, Larry Jr. and wife Kim Miles of Pipe Creek; her grandchildren, Logan Miles of Pipe Creek, and Spec. Ethan Miles, US Army; and her sister, Grace Bast of Kingsville.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Martha Jordan; her sisters, Roxie, Luella and Martha; her brothers, Eaton, Thomas and Melvin; and her son, Charles Amos Miles.
“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” (Matthew 5:4)
“So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” (Matthew 16:22)
There will be no funeral service at this time. In lieu of flowers the family request you please donate to The South Texas Children’s Home, PO Box 1210, Beeville, Texas 78104.