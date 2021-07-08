Lloyd Thomas Cannon, Sr peacefully departed this earth on June 30, 2021. Born on January 2, 1935 in Alice, Texas to John Thomas Cannon and Nora Sue Smith. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grand and great grandfather to 5 children, 9 grand-children and 8 great-grandchildren. He was a life-long resident of Live Oak County. Lloyd was a professing Christian and an active member in Oakville Baptist Church until his health began to limit his mobility.
He was a pioneer in the South Texas oil and gas industry, where he made a career in many various phases of the business. His chief interests in later years were teaching children’s Sunday School, gardening, and was an active member in the Find-A-Grave organization.
He was proceeded by both of his parents and infant son, Lloyd Thomas Cannon.
He is survived and will lovingly be remembered by his wife, Mary Alice (Martin) Cannon of George West. Sister Carolyn Hargreaves of San Antonio, TX. Sons, Lloyd T Cannon Jr, John L Cannon of George West, TX. Step-children Susan Henderson of Jackson, MS, Tommy McKown of Chesapeake, VA and Debbie McKown of San Antonio, TX. Grandchildren Jake Cannon and Jennifer Cannon of George West, TX. Kimberly Ketcham and Lloyd Cannon III of Casper and Douglas, WY and Shauna Cannon of Jakarta, Indonesia. Dean and Hailey Henderson of Jackson, MS. Molly and Madeleine McKown of Chesapeake, VA.
Friends and loved ones are invited to attend a memorial service to commemorate his life at 1:30pm, July 17th at the Oakville Baptist Church, Oakville, Texas.