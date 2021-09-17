Lorenzo “Chito” Garcia Jr. of George West, Texas passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 13, 2021. He was 41.
Chito was born Oct. 7, 1979, in Beeville to Lorenzo Garcia Sr. and Sylvia (Zuniga) Garcia. He was a 1999 graduate of George West High School and was employed at Alamo Lumber. He was a member of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed music, dancing, spending time with family and friends, eating, watching movies and watching wrestling.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Juan Loza Garcia and Eloisa Garza Garcia; maternal grandparents, Eugenio Zuniga and Guadalupe (Casas) Zuniga; his aunt, Virginia H. Gonzalez; and uncle, Juan Garcia Jr.
Survivors include his parents, Sylvia and Lorenzo Garcia Sr. of George West; two sisters, Stacy Lee Garcia (Miguel) Garnica and Sally Sue Garcia (Tomas Zamora); a brother, Leo Moses Garcia; a niece, Yazmin Leigh Garnica; and two nephews, Miguel Angel Flores and Larry Pedro Zamora.
A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, St. George Catholic Church followed by the Mass celebration at 10 o’clock. Burial of cremains will be at the George West Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Leo Moses Garcia and Miguel Angel Flores.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home