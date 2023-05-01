Lorman F. “Duke” Brown Jr., age 72, passed away on Friday , April 28, 2023 in a San Antonio, Texas hospital following a short illness. Duke was born on April 19, 1951 in Pleasanton, Texas to Betty Jewel (Flippo) and Lorman Franklin Brown Sr. He was a cattle rancher and loved his time on the ranch. Duke married Linda Kay Tindol and they were married almost 51 years. He served in the National Guard infantry. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law.
Survivors include his wife Linda Brown of Beeville; his three children Tanya (Jason) White of Corpus Christi; Kyle Brown of Ray Point and Evan (Sarah) Brown of Andrews. He was blessed with 8 grandchildren: Ethan White, Emma White both of Corpus Christi, Blair Brown, Reagan Brown, Sloan Brown, Laney Brown and Zayne Brown all of Ray Point and Mia Ramos of Andrews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. at the Cadiz Baptist Church in the Cadiz Community on FM 799.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Cadiz Baptist Church in the Cadiz Community on FM 799.
Burial will follow at at the Tindol Family Cemetery located at 510 CR 332, Beeville. Pallbearers will be Kyle Brown, Evan Brown, Ethan White, Reagan Brown, Willie Johnson and Toby Holland. Honorary pallbearers are Emma White, Laney Brown, Sloan Brown and Zayne Brown
