Louise Marie Henicke Staggs left this world at the age of 88 on October 26, 2022. She was born on March 11, 1934 in Victoria, Texas to Ben Henicke and Minnie Kleiber Henicke.
Louise was a resident of Live Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, George West, Texas where she was known for her love of jewelry and make up. She enjoyed attending church services on Sunday morning and could be seen all dressed up with her purse on her arm walking down the hall to the prayer service. Louise enjoyed the daily activities at the home until she could no longer participate.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Stormi; brothers, Ben, Johnny, Walter, Frank and Raymond; and sisters, Elizabeth and Dorothy.
She is survived by sons, Roy Staggs (Carol) of Midland, Texas, Terry Staggs of Texarkana, Texas and Robert Wayne Staggs of Clayton, Oklahoma; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four brothers, Gus Henicke (Marie) of Cleburne, Texas, Charles Henicke (Ann) of Beeville, Texas, Alfred Henicke of Oakville, Texas and Willie Henicke (Orlean) of George West, Texas; one sister, Helen Collins of Montgomery, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews along with her friends from the nursing home.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 28, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 29 at the St. George Cemetery in George West.
Serving as pallbearers will be her nephews, Andy, Chance, Wesley, Chris, Rickie and Duane Henicke.
A special thank you to Tina Gallagher along with the staff at Live Oak Nursing Home for their excellent care and love toward Louise for so many years; also, Gracia Hospice and all friends and family for their thoughts and prayers.
