Lucia (Mauricio) Hawk of Whitsett, Texas, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the age of 80.
Lucia was born December 15, 1939 in Whitsett to Felipe B. Mauricio and Clara (Vega) Mauricio. She was a member of Whitsett Baptist Church, Good Hope Church and Faith Family and Life Church. She was a homemaker and cook who enjoyed sewing, bird watching and square dancing. She also enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Marco Soliz; two sisters, Rosa Ruiz and Victoria Ruiz; and a brother, Bonifacio Mauricio.
Survivors include two sisters, Leo Cuevas and Della Hain, both of Whitsett; a brother, Pete (Gloria) Mauricio of Laredo; a daughter, Amy Galindo of Whitsett; three grandchildren, Angela Galindo of Pleasanton, Stacy Galindo of Corpus Christi and Joe Manuel Galindo of Whitsett; and four great-grandchildren, Elah Woods, Gage Odum, Dorthie Soliz and Melodie Soliz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Whitsett.
Pallbearers are Joe Manuel Galindo, Stevie Guajardo, Colton Hain, Jacob Schmidt, Abraham Guerrero and Eric Ruiz.
Honorary pallbearers are Benjamin Hinojosa, Oscar Ruiz and Carlos Guajardo.
