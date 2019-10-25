Luther Joseph Troell passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019, at the age of 76. He was born June 25, 1943, to Jerome and Mary Troell of George West in Live Oak County Texas. He married Janis Sue Dunn in 1964 and they raised four daughters together – Tracy, Tina, Tarissa and Toni. They were married 52 years.
Luther dedicated his life to education – his own, his family’s and others’. He obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Texas A&I Kingsville and his Doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of Texas at Austin. He started his career in education as a teacher at George West High School, then moved to Victoria, Texas, where he taught at The Victoria College and University of Houston for over two decades. From there, he and Janis moved to Rochester, NY where Luther taught in the Computer Science Department of Rochester Institute of Technology for over ten years before moving to Dubai, UAE, where he helped establish RIT’s Dubai campus. During his time in Dubai, he also served as Interim University President. Throughout his career, Luther touched thousands of students’ lives, and he invested himself fully in their futures. He was known to show up to the school with pots of chili or stew or soup, especially during exam times, to be sure his students could have a home-cooked meal.
Luther and Janis loved exploring and could often be found on weekends driving all around New York state and parts beyond, always with fishing poles in the trunk “just in case.” Luther loved working with his hands whether it was building something, tinkering with machinery or especially gardening. He had a green thumb and could make anything grow – even crepe myrtles in snowy Rochester, of which he was very proud. Luther was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and he will be missed terribsly. The world has lost one of the “good ones”.
Luther was preceded in death by his wife Janis, his parents, and his brother Jerome “Bud” Troell, Jr. He is survived by his daughters and their families – Tracy Morrow (Butch, Reagan, Elijah and Declan), Tina Kay Troell (Justin, Duane, Keeley and Julia), Tarissa Day (Matthew, Josie and Nolan) and Toni Bonk (Gary), and his siblings Marian Burkhardt of Corpus Christi, Patricia Holland of Cuero, Ellen Snider of George West, Virginia Clifton (Sherman) of Oakville, Michael Troell (Judy) of Cuero, Theodore Troell (Judy) of Zephyr, Mary Beth Blevins (Ken) of Moulton, Gilbert Ray Troell (Patti) of Brownsville, and Evelyn Jo Newman (David) of Alice.
Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church in George West, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Luther’s name to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
