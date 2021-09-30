Lydia (Casas) Herrera, 68, of George West, Texas passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, lovingly surrounded by her family.
Lydia was born July 29, 1953 in Beeville to Amelia (Rocha) Casas and Ysidro Delbosque Casas Sr. She married Ramon R. Herrera Jr. in George West on April 10, 1977. The couple made George West their home where they raised their children and were active and faithful parishioners of St. George Catholic Church. In addition to assisting Father Killeen in numerous household tasks and always willing to lend a helping hand, Lydia was also involved in the Altar Society, served as a CCE teacher and took part in many of the annual church festivals. Her love of family and friends led her to choose a profession as a home health care provider. She was also known for baking goodies especially her delicious pan de polvo for special occasions.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Amelia and Ysidro Delbosque Casas Sr.; her son, Albert Anthony Herrera; and a brother, Gilbert G. Casas.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Ramon R. Herrera Jr. of George West; a daughter, Clarrisa Herrera of Houston; two sons, Jeremiah Herrera of George West and Christopher (Yesenia) Herrera Sr. of Grapevine; five grandchildren, Christopher Herrera Jr., Isabella Herrera, Mallory Herrera, Caleb Williams and Callen Williams; three brothers, Alfredo G. Casas of Plainview, Isidro G. Casas of George West and Jesse G. (San Juanita) Casas of Angleton; two sisters, Mary Jane Casas and Angie Casas (Bob) Crank, both of George West; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 8, at St. George Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 9, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Herrera, Jeremiah Herrera, Christopher Herrera Jr., Caleb Williams, John DeLeon, Richard Crank, Roland DeLeon and Sammy Casas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alfredo Casas Sr., Alfredo Casas Jr., Isidro G. Casas Jr., Jesse Casas, Ryan Casas and Gilbert Casas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home