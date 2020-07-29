LYDIA HENTZSCHEL HOMBURG formerly a longtime resident of Fashing, Texas passed away at Celeste Care Memory Care in Horseshoe Bay, Texas on July 15, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Lydia was born in Shelby, Texas (formerly the Scull Creek community in Austin County) to Herbert Henry Hentzschel and Ora Giese Hentzschel on May 12, 1923. Lydia attended a one room school house in Hawk Creek, TX before moving to Fashing in 1937 with her family after they lost everything during the Great Depression. She married the love of her life, Clarence Hermann Homburg, on July 14, 1940. They shared over 60 years together. Lydia was the eldest of the 4 Hentzschel daughters.
Lydia was preceded in death by her Parents Herbert Henry and Ora (Giese) Hentzschel, Her Husband Clarence Hermann Homburg, her daughter Carolyn Joyce Homburg Esse, and Lydia’s three younger sisters Alivia V. (Libby) Herndon, Helen Maxine Frenzel, and Lucille Collier.
She is survived by one son Norman Dale Homburg (wife Jimmie), and four grandchildren Scott Esse (wife Andrea), Stacie Esse Woelfel (husband Warren), Dale Homburg (wife Erin), and Camerin Homburg Lee (husband John) and eight great grandchildren.
Lydia was born to a long line of circuit riding Methodist preachers and farmers. Her birthplace of Shelby, TX was a community of German immigrants. Upon arriving to the Fashing area, Lydia and her parents joined the Fashing United Methodist Church (formerly the Fashing Methodist Episcopal Church) on 9-30-1937. Lydia was only 14 years old at the time. At the age of 16 she lived in Alice and worked as a nanny and housekeeper for a doctor’s family. Returning to Fashing she then married Clarence where they raised their family.
Lydia worked as a farmer, rancher, gardener, and homemaker. She was well known for her award-winning baking, canning and cooking. She made homemade cakes for birthdays, anniversaries and most notably her decorated and tiered chiffon wedding cakes. She kept 200+ chickens so she could have fresh eggs for baking and to sell on the side. She often was a fill-in Cook at the Fashing School lunch room, to the delight of the students. She and Clarence were also quite known at Halloween for their homemade cookie treat bags, which she continued serving until 2006. She also provided sewing and hair cutting services to those in the community. Lydia judged many youth food shows and sewing projects in Live Oak, Karnes, and Atascosa counties.
Lydia was a lifelong member of the Fashing United Methodist Church (FUMC) for 82 years. There she was a member of the United Methodist Women and the church choir. Lydia and Clarence were known for getting up during the early dark winter morning hours on Sundays to go to the church to light the heaters for church services and functions. She was always behind the scenes volunteering at the church by decorating, cleaning, preparing meals, trimming trees and supporting the church functions however she could. She was also a member of the Fashing Civic Center which served the Fashing Community in various capacities over the years.
Lydia was known for her vibrant, dynamic and energetic personality. She always had a smile on her face, a friendly word to speak, a helping hand to lend, and a loving demeanor to share with her family, friends and neighbors.
Lydia’s life will be celebrated with a Memorial Service that will be held at a later date at the Fashing United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to:
Fashing United Methodist Church Memorial Fund
In care of Bernice Schroeder
7272 FM 99, Campbellton, Texas 78008
Fashing Cemetery, Inc.
In care of Shirley Jambers
501 Jambers Ranch Road Whitsett, TX 78075
